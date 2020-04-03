News

All





Anna Burch – Stream the New Album and Read Our Review of It If You’re Dreaming Out Now via Polyvinyl

Photography by John Hanson



Detroit singer/songwriter/guitarist Anna Burch has released a new album, If You’re Dreaming, today via Polyvinyl. Now that the album is out, you can stream the whole thing below. Also, today we posted our positive review of the album (read it here). Plus Burch recently announced some rescheduled tour dates, which were rescheduled from April to August due to the COVID-19 coronavirus. Check out the new dates below.

Previously Burch and shared If You’re Dreaming’s first single, “Not So Bad,” via a self-directed video for the track. “Not So Bad” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared another song from it, “Party’s Over,” via a self-directed video that starred Burch as a jilted bride after the groom goes on the run thanks to a sea monster. “Party’s Over” was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then Burch shared another song from the album, “Tell Me What’s True,” via a self-directed video that was inspired by Martin Scorsese’s 1974 film Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore, starring Ellen Burstyn.

If You’re Dreaming is Burch’s second solo album, the follow-up to 2018’s Quit the Curse (also released on Polyvinyl).

Read our 2018 interview with Anna Burch.

Read our review of Anna Burch’s Quit the Curse.

Anna Burch Tour Dates:

08/01 - Detroit, MI @ UFO Factory

08/02 - Toronto, ON @ The Baby G

08/03 - Montreal, QC @ Casa Del Popolo

08/05 - Boston, MA @ Great Scott

08/06 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right

08/07 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

08/08 - Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

08/10 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

08/12 - Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

08/13 - Columbia, MO @ Cafe Berlin

08/14 - Lawrence, KS @ White Schoolhouse

08/15 - Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge

08/16 - Denver, CO @ Hi Dive

08/18 - San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

08/19 - Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Bar

08/20 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

08/22 - Portland, OR @ Bunk Bar

08/23 - Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall

08/24 - Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern

08/27 - Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

08/29 - Milwaukee, WI @ Company Brewing

08/30 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.