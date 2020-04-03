Anna Burch – Stream the New Album and Read Our Review of It
If You’re Dreaming Out Now via Polyvinyl
Apr 03, 2020
Photography by John Hanson
Detroit singer/songwriter/guitarist Anna Burch has released a new album, If You’re Dreaming, today via Polyvinyl. Now that the album is out, you can stream the whole thing below. Also, today we posted our positive review of the album (read it here). Plus Burch recently announced some rescheduled tour dates, which were rescheduled from April to August due to the COVID-19 coronavirus. Check out the new dates below.
Previously Burch and shared If You’re Dreaming’s first single, “Not So Bad,” via a self-directed video for the track. “Not So Bad” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared another song from it, “Party’s Over,” via a self-directed video that starred Burch as a jilted bride after the groom goes on the run thanks to a sea monster. “Party’s Over” was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then Burch shared another song from the album, “Tell Me What’s True,” via a self-directed video that was inspired by Martin Scorsese’s 1974 film Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore, starring Ellen Burstyn.
If You’re Dreaming is Burch’s second solo album, the follow-up to 2018’s Quit the Curse (also released on Polyvinyl).
Read our 2018 interview with Anna Burch.
Read our review of Anna Burch’s Quit the Curse.
Anna Burch Tour Dates:
08/01 - Detroit, MI @ UFO Factory
08/02 - Toronto, ON @ The Baby G
08/03 - Montreal, QC @ Casa Del Popolo
08/05 - Boston, MA @ Great Scott
08/06 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right
08/07 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
08/08 - Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle
08/10 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
08/12 - Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR
08/13 - Columbia, MO @ Cafe Berlin
08/14 - Lawrence, KS @ White Schoolhouse
08/15 - Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge
08/16 - Denver, CO @ Hi Dive
08/18 - San Diego, CA @ The Casbah
08/19 - Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Bar
08/20 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill
08/22 - Portland, OR @ Bunk Bar
08/23 - Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall
08/24 - Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern
08/27 - Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
08/29 - Milwaukee, WI @ Company Brewing
08/30 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
