Anna Calvi Shares New Version of “Eden” Featuring Charlotte Gainsbourg Hunted Due Out March 6 via Domino

Photography by Maisie Cousins



Anna Calvi is releasing a new album, Hunted, on March 6 via Domino. It is a new stripped down version of her 2018 album Hunter featuring various notable guest singers. Now she has shared Hunted's version of "Eden," which features guest vocals from Charlotte Gainsbourg. Listen below, followed by Calvi's upcoming tour dates.

Calvi had this to say about the new track in a press release: "Charlotte Gainsbourg has taught me so much as a singer, in how the most quiet of utterances can be the most dramatic and powerful of all. When I was writing 'Eden' I had Charlotte's voice in my head - there's a secrecy and quiet power to this song that always made me think of her. It's a dream come true to have collaborated with her."

Previously Calvi shared Hunted's first single, a new version of "Don't Beat the Girl Out of My Boy" that featured guest vocals from Courtney Barnett. It was one of our Songs of the Week. Hunted also features Julia Holter and IDLES' Joe Talbot.

Calvi had this to say about Hunted in a previous press release: "During a break from touring I went back and listened to the first recordings I ever made of Hunter. These recordings capture the very moment I first wrote these songs, and recorded them on my own, in my attic studio. I find something especially intimate about sharing these most private recordings with my favorite singers and asking them to lend their voices and artistic sensibility. Courtney Barnett is an amazing artist. Her voice and guitar playing together are mind blowing. Her ability to connect the profound to the smallest moments of human experience is the unique talent of a true artist."

Hunter was Calvi's third full-length album and the follow up to 2011's Anna Calvi and 2013's One Breath. It was nominated for the Mercury Prize.

Last year Calvi shared an atmospheric new song, "You're Not God," that was done for the soundtrack of the Netflix/BBC show Peaky Blinders and was one of our Songs of the Week.

Read our exclusive Self-Portrait feature with Calvi from 2018, where she takes a self-portrait photo and writes a list of six personal things about herself that her fans may not know.

Anna Calvi Tour Dates:

30th March - Palais Montcalm, Quebec City

1st April - Mod Club, Toronto

2nd April - Empty Bottle, Chicago

5th April - Music Hall of Williamsburg

6th April - Rough Trade NYC, Brooklyn

9th April - The Echo, LA

11th April - Coachella, California

15th April - The Independent, San Francisco

18th April - Coachella, California

29th May - All Points East, London

26th June - Jazz in the Park, Romania

7th August - Sziget Festival, Budapest

8th August - Haldern Pop Festival, Haldern

18th September - Reeperbahn Festival, Hamburg

