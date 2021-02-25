 Anna Fox Rochinski (of Quilt) Shares New Solo Single “No Better” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Thursday, February 25th, 2021  
Subscribe

Anna Fox Rochinski (of Quilt) Shares New Solo Single “No Better”

Cherry Due Out March 26 via Don Giovanni

Feb 25, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Anna Fox Rochinski (of Quilt) has shared a new single titled “No Better.” It is the latest single released from her upcoming debut solo album, Cherry, which will be out on March 26 via Don Giovanni. Listen below.

Carlos Hernandez and Julian Fader (both of Ava Luna) produced Cherry. Previously Rochinski shared a video for the album’s title track.

Quilt’s most recent album, Plaza, came out in 2016 on Mexican Summer. It featured the songs “Eliot St.,” “Roller,” and “Padova.”

Read our My Firsts interview with Rochinski from 2016, as well as our 2014 and 2015 Artist Surveys with Quilt.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #67

Sep 04, 2020 Issue #67 - Phoebe Bridgers and Moses Sumney

Most Recent