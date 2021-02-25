News

Anna Fox Rochinski (of Quilt) Shares New Solo Single “No Better” Cherry Due Out March 26 via Don Giovanni





Anna Fox Rochinski (of Quilt) has shared a new single titled “No Better.” It is the latest single released from her upcoming debut solo album, Cherry, which will be out on March 26 via Don Giovanni. Listen below.

Carlos Hernandez and Julian Fader (both of Ava Luna) produced Cherry. Previously Rochinski shared a video for the album’s title track.

Quilt’s most recent album, Plaza, came out in 2016 on Mexican Summer. It featured the songs “Eliot St.,” “Roller,” and “Padova.”

Read our My Firsts interview with Rochinski from 2016, as well as our 2014 and 2015 Artist Surveys with Quilt.

