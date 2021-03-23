News

Anna Fox Rochinski Shares Video for New Single "Everybody's Down" Cherry Due Out This Friday via Don Giovanni





Anna Fox Rochinski (of Quilt) has shared a video for her new single “Everybody’s Down.” It is the third single to be released from her upcoming album, Cherry, which will be out this Friday (Mar. 26) on Don Giovanni. Check out the Otium-directed video below.

Rochinski speaks about the concept behind the song in a press release: “‘Everybody’s Down’ is a song that’s meant to be a little abstract but is generally about feeling run down and bewildered by rampant complicity during catastrophic times. EVERYBODY’S down, including you and me. And yes, also, ‘down’ like bummed, if that speaks to you. And yes, also ‘down’ as in, just casually down to do something, like, down to go grab food with your homies or whatever. It’s a triple entendre. We all feel all of these things every day. It’s a lot. Literally all I can do anymore to stay sane is have a sense of humor and laugh at stuff. I am so much less randomly sentimental than I used to be, but I think it’s because I have learned what really deserves my love and attention.”

She adds: “There was a primordial version of this song that I brought in to [album producers] Carlos [Hernandez] and Julian [Fader], but in the studio, we would visit it at the end of the night after all our serious work was done and throw stuff at the wall to see what would stick. It was like a way to release tension, and we didn’t take it very seriously. We made this minimal, weird, scuzzy instrumental with bass, guitar, synth and programmed drums, and I then took this raw creation home and worked out the structure and the melody and lyrics. In the end, I fell in love with this song, much to my surprise.”

Previously released songs from Cherry are the album’s title track and “No Better,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Read our My Firsts interview with Rochinski from 2016, as well as our 2014 and 2015 Artist Surveys with Quilt.

