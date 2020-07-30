News

Anna Meredith Shares “Killjoy” Video FIBS Out Now via Black Prince Fury





British experimental musician Anna Meredith released a new album, FIBS, last October via Black Prince Fury (it was just nominated for the Mercury Prize). Now she has shared a video for the album’s “Killjoy.” It features Meredith and her band dancing to the song surrounded by multiple cameras. Ewan Jones Morris directed the video, which was choreographed by David Ogle. Watch it below.

Meredith had this to say about the video in a press release: “I’ve ALWAYS wanted to do a dance routine video and always had in the back of my mind that Killjoy—with lead vocals by my amazing drummer, Sam Wilson—would be the perfect track for it…. I knew it’d be a huge ask as (in case it's not obvious) NONE of us are remotely trained or even (booze pending) willing dancers but we worked with brilliant choreographer David Ogle and he made something so much more cool and ambitious than I expected which meant we had to practice together every moment we could.”

Previously Meredith shared FIBS’ first single, “Paramour,” via a hypnotic video for the track featuring a Lego train traveling around Meredith and her band as they perform the song. It’s surely one of the best music videos of the year and “Paramour” also made it to #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then she shared another song from the album, “moonsmoons,” as well as an Augmented Reality app for the song that uses Spatial Audio so that you can place various instrumental parts of the song in various areas in whichever space you are in. Then she shared “Inhale Exhale,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared a video for “Inhale Exhale” in which she sang the song in a carwash. Then she shared a video for the album’s “Sawbones.”

FIBS is the follow-up to her acclaimed 2016-released debut album, Varmints. Since then she has kept busy, doing the soundtrack to the Bo Burnham-directed film Eighth Grade and working as a classical composer. And, a press release points out, that she “was recently named a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire in the Queen’s birthday honors list for services to music, making her Anna Meredith MBE.”

Of the album title FIBS, in a previous press release Meredith said fibs are “lies — but nice friendly lies, little stories and constructions and daydreams and narratives that you make for yourself or you tell yourself.”

