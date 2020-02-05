News

All





Anna Meredith Shares “Sawbones” Video and Announces North American Tour Dates FIBS Out Now via Black Prince Fury





British experimental musician Anna Meredith released a new album, FIBS, last October via Black Prince Fury. Now she has shared a video for the album's "Sawbones" and also announced some new North American tour dates. Foxall Studios directed the video, which was shot on the roof of London's Royal Festival Hall. Watch it below, followed by her upcoming tour dates.

Meredith had this to say about the song in a press release: "This track feels like the right way to kick FIBS off. I love the way it bursts out of the door from the off before propelling itself in new directions. It consists of my favorite things I like to use: builds, cross-rhythms, preposterous squelchy synths. When writing the opening rising lines I was vaguely thinking about the idea of a Shepard Tone which is a sort of audio optical illusion where it feels like something keeps on endlessly rising which is an idea I love."

Read our interview with Meredith on FIBS.

Read our rave review of the album.

Also pick up our last print issue, the My Favorite Album Issue, to read our interview with Anna Meredith about her all-time favorite album.

Previously Meredith shared FIBS' first single, "Paramour," via a hypnotic video for the track featuring a Lego train traveling around Meredith and her band as they perform the song. It's surely one of the best music videos of the year and "Paramour" also made it to #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then she shared another song from the album, "moonsmoons," as well as an Augmented Reality app for the song that uses Spatial Audio so that you can place various instrumental parts of the song in various areas in whichever space you are in. Then she shared "Inhale Exhale," which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared a video for "Inhale Exhale" in which she sang the song in a carwash.

FIBS is the follow-up to her acclaimed 2016-released debut album, Varmints. Since then she has kept busy, doing the soundtrack to the Bo Burnham-directed film Eighth Grade and working as a classical composer. And, a press release points out, that she "was recently named a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire in the Queen's birthday honors list for services to music, making her Anna Meredith MBE."

Of the album title FIBS, in a previous press release Meredith said fibs are "lies - but nice friendly lies, little stories and constructions and daydreams and narratives that you make for yourself or you tell yourself."

Anna Meredith Tour Dates:

Wed. Feb. 5 - London, UK @ EartH (SOLD OUT)

Thu. Feb. 6 - Bristol, UK @ Trinity Centre (SOLD OUT)

Sat. Feb. 8 - Glasgow, UK @ Oran Mor Auditorium (SOLD OUT)

Sun. Feb. 9 - Coventry, UK @ Warwick Arts Centre

Mon. Feb. 10 - Brighton, UK @ Old Market

Sat. Feb. 29 - Nantes, FR @ La Route Du Rock Festival

Sun. Mar. 8 - London, UK @ BBC 6Music Festival (SOLD OUT)

Sat. March 14 - Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary

Sun. March 15 - Chicago, IL @ Co-Prosperity Sphere

Tue. March 17 - Toronto, ON @ Adelaide

Wed. March 18 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

Thu. March 19 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

Fri. March 20 - New York, NY @ National Sawdust

Mon. March 23 - Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

Tue. March 24 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza

Wed. March 25 - Portland, OR @ Holocene

Thu. March 26 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

Fri. March 27 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Lodge Room

Fri. April 3 - The Hague, NL @ ReWire Festival

Sat. April 4 @ Ponta Delgada, PT @ Tremor Festival

Sat. July 4 - Rosklide, DK @ Rosklide Festival

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.