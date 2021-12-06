News

Anna von Hausswolff Announces Live Album, Shares Live Video of “The Truth, the Glow, the Fall” Live at Montreux Jazz Festival Due Out January 14 via Southern Lord

Photography by Gianluca Grasselli



Anna von Hausswolff has announced the release of a new live album, Live at Montreux Jazz Festival, which will be out on January 14 via Southern Lord. She has also shared a video for her live performance of “The Truth, the Glow, the Fall” from her 2018 album Dead Magic. Live at Montreux Jazz Festival will be out on January 14 via Southern Lord. View the video as well as the album’s tracklist/cover art below.

In a press release, von Hausswolff states: “In the beginning of 2013, I was texting back and forth with my friend Albin Oskarsson. He wanted me to come and play at a jazz festival that he was living nearby, it was Montreux Jazz Festival. At that point, I was still quite unknown outside Sweden, and regardless of my friend’s many attempts to contact the festival they never returned to him with an offer. I gave up the idea, he did not. Later that same year, he unexpectedly died and a few years later, in 2017, an email popped up in my inbox. It was a request to open for Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds at the Montreux Jazz Festival. The tragedy that Albin was still not around to share the excitement with me gave me sorrow.

“But, through the magic of music, comfort came. The show was an emotional turmoil of ecstasy and grief, shared with an incredible audience and atmosphere. And, eventually, I could see his face in the venue, floating above all others, smiling and waving towards me. I’m so happy to have been given this moment and I’m beyond grateful to Montreux Jazz Festival, John Harris and Mathieu Jaton, who so beautifully recorded this special concert that I will keep close to my heart forever and ever.”

Von Hausswolff’s most recent album, All Thoughts Fly, came out last year via Southern Lord.

Live at Montreux Jazz Festival Tracklist:

1. The Truth, The Glow, The Fall

2. Pomperipossa

3. The Mysterious Vanishing Of Electra

4. Ugly And Vengeful

5. Kållans återuppståndelse

6. Come Wander With Me Deliverance

