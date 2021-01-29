 Another Michael Share New Single “Big Pop” from Their Upcoming Debut Album | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Friday, January 29th, 2021  
Another Michael Share New Single “Big Pop” from Their Upcoming Debut Album

New Music and Big Pop Will Be Out on February 19 via Run for Cover

Jan 28, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Philadelphia-based trio Another Michael have shared a new single titled “Big Pop.” It will be featured on their forthcoming debut album, New Music and Big Pop, which is set to drop on February 19 via Run for Cover. Check out the song below.

Bassist Nick Sebastiano speaks about the new song in a press release: “‘Big Pop’ is a song about breaking the fourth wall with regards to all things music. It’s about letting go of the more serious habits of being a music fan, as well as the serious habits of being a musician. It’s good to have overwhelming feelings about art that you enjoy, and it’s good to enjoy your own art. We put together the lyric video as extension of that sentiment, hoping to embrace the vulnerability that comes along with loving music. It’s okay to ‘sing-along’ to your own songs. It’s probably healthy in the same way that it’s healthy to enjoy good times while you’ve got them. We felt it fitting to pair this song with some phone videos of good times that we’ve shared together as a group.”

Another Michael consists of Michael Doherty (vocals/guitar), Nick Sebastiano (bass), and Alenni Davis (guitar/keyboard). They previously released two EPs, Sans in 2016 and Land in 2018.

