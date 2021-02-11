 Another Michael Share New Song “Row” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Thursday, February 11th, 2021  
Subscribe

Another Michael Share New Song “Row”

New Music and Big Pop Out Next Friday on Run For Cover

Feb 11, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Philadelphia-based trio Another Michael have shared the song “Row,” another sneak peek from their upcoming album. New Music and Big Pop will be out next Friday (Feb. 19) on Run For Cover. Listen to “Row” below.

Frontman Michael Doherty speaks about the song in a press release: “‘Row’ is a song that I built around a rhythm guitar line that to me, resembles the feeling of rowing a boat. I wanted to create a song that allowed our acoustic and electric elements to ring out as one texture, and to showcase the range of musical styles that we’ve touched on since the start of this project.”

The band has previously shared the songs “Big Pop,” “I Know You’re Wrong,” and “New Music” from their upcoming album. 

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #67

Sep 04, 2020 Issue #67 - Phoebe Bridgers and Moses Sumney

Most Recent