Thursday, March 17th, 2022  
Arab Strap and Twilight Sad Supergroup Gentle Sinners Announce Debut Album, Share New Single

These Actions Cannot Be Undone Due Out May 13 via Rock Action

Mar 17, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Gentle Sinners (the new project of Arab Strap’s Aidan Moffat and The Twilight Sad’s James Graham) have announced the release of their debut album, These Actions Cannot Be Undone, which will be out on May 13 via Rock Action. They have also shared a new single from the album, “Face to Fire (After Nyman).” Listen to the new single and view the album’s tracklist/cover art below.

In a press release, Graham states: “I wrote ‘Face to Fire’ the night Aidan sent over the music for it. I recorded it the next day. I had written down the words ‘fearlessly terrified’ on my phone a couple of days before. My anxiety had started to take over again—throughout my life I’ve been so scared of simple interactions with people yet I’m able to project my innermost feelings to the world on a regular basis. It doesn’t make sense to me. I’d been feeling physically ill for a few years, tired all the time and I had tried everything to feel better with no success.”

Arab Strap released their latest album, As Days Get Dark, last year via Rock Action. The Twilight Sad’s most recent album, IT WON/T BE LIKE THIS ALL THE TIME, came out in 2019, also via Rock Action.

These Actions Cannot Be Undone Tracklist:

1. Waiting For Nothing
2. Killing This Time
3. Let Them Rot (ft. AKG)
4. The Cries
5. Date & Sign
6. Rent Free
7. Shores of Anhedonia
8. Face To Fire (After Nyman)
9. Don’t Say Goodnight
10. Landfill

