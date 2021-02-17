News

All





Arab Strap Share Disturbing Video for New Song “Here Comes Comus!” As Days Get Dark Due Out March 5 on Rock Action





Scottish duo Arab Strap (Aidan Moffat and Malcolm Middleton) have shared a dark and violent video for their newest song “Here Comes Comus!” It is the latest offering from their upcoming album As Days Get Dark, which will be out on March 5 via Rock Action. Watch the Bryan M. Ferguson-directed video below.

Moffat talks about the concept behind the song in a press release: “It's a song about the god of nocturnal excess and my inability to ever refuse him. It takes place in a pub, a club, and city alleyways, all the places I'd hoped we'd be able to enjoy again by now—but it's been so long since I've had a big night out that listening to it now seems almost nostalgic. He still pops round to see me at home now and again, but I know he's holding back and planning for the future, and one day soon we'll dance again.”

Ferguson adds, regarding the concept for the video: “When I first heard Aidan’s lyrics on the track, my mind was quickly flung into a murky pit of complete debauchery and I really wanted the video to be a story of excess to match not just the lyrics but the whole mythology of Comus being the rebellious god of festivity who pretty much represents anarchy and chaos. I felt the video needed to explore these themes of overindulgence much like the protagonist. I wanted to make the viewer feel dirty and maybe even disgusted at their own enjoyment of the imagery.”

The duo previously shared the song “Compersion Pt. 1” from their upcoming album back in November, and it made it to our Songs of the Week list. Before that, in October, they shared the album’s opening track, “The Turning of Our Bones,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Arab Strap were interviewed in Under the Radar’s very first print issue in 2001, for The Red Thread, an album released the same year.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.