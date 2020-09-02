News

Arab Strap Share First New Song in 15 Years – “The Turning of Our Bones” To Be Released on a 7-Inch on October 23 via Rock Action





Scottish duo Arab Strap (Aidan Moffat and Malcolm Middleton) have returned with their first new song in 15 years, “The Turning of Our Bones.” The band broke-up amicably in 2006 after the release of their 2005 album The Last Romance, but reformed in 2016 for some reunion gigs. The song will be released on a 7-inch on October 23 via Rock Action, with a B-side entitled “The Jumper.” Check out “The Turning of Our Bones” below.

“‘The Turning of Our Bones’ is an incantation, a voodoo spell to raise the dead,” Moffat said in a press release statement. “Inspired by the Famadihana ritual of the Malagasy people of Madagascar, in which they dance with the corpses of loved ones; it’s all about resurrection and shagging.”

Arab Strap were interviewed in Under the Radar’s very first print issue in 2001, for The Red Thread, and album released the same year.

