News

All





Arab Strap Share New Song “Aphelion” 7-Inch Single Due Out March 4 via Rock Action

Photography by Audrey Bizouerne



Scottish duo Arab Strap (Aidan Moffat and Malcolm Middleton) have shared a new song, “Aphelion.” It follows their 2021 album, As Days Get Dark, released last March via Rock Action. “Aphelion” will be released as a colored 7-inch single this March 4 on Rock Action, with another new song, “Flutter,” as the B-side. Listen to “Aphelion” below.

“These two songs were written, recorded and mixed during the sessions for As Days Get Dark but as much as we loved them, we couldn’t find a place for them on the final album,” explains Moffat in a press release. “Maybe it’s because they seem to have their own distinct identities, but sometimes a song just sounds better on its own, when it’s not part of a crowd and vying for attention. So, to celebrate the anniversary of the album’s release, we present As Days Get Dark’s two runaway loners; a couple of black sheep who might not click with the rest of the family but, even though they aren’t very happy, are still worth a cuddle.”

As Days Get Dark was Arab Strap’s first album in almost 16 years (stream it here). Also, read our review of the album and our My Firsts interview with Middleton. The album made our Top 100 Albums of 2021 list.

The band’s previous album was 2005’s The Last Romance. Arab Strap were interviewed in Under the Radar’s very first print issue in 2001, for The Red Thread, an album released the same year.

Arab Strap Tour Dates:

07/14/22 - Empire Music Hall, Belfast

07/15/22 - Cyprus Venue, Cork

07/16/22 - Dolan’s, Limerick

07/17/22 - Whelan’s, Dublin

07/18/22 - Whelan’s, Dublin

08/12/22 - Way Out West Festival, Sweden

08/13/22 - Kulturhuset , Bergen, Norway

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.