Arca Announces Another New Album, Shares New Song “Queer” (Feat. Planningtorock) kick iiii Due Out December 3 via XL

Photography by Unax LaFuente



Arca has announced the release of the final album in the KICK series, kick iiii, which will be out on December 3 via XL, the same release date of both KICK ii and KicK iii. She has also shared a new song from kick iiii, “Queer,” featuring Planningtorock. Check it out below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Arca elaborates on the new album in a press release: “kick iiii is an entry of sensual charge in the cycle; my own faith made into song, a posthuman celestial sparkle, psychosexual pulsewidth modulation, queering the void, abyss alchemically transmuted into a deconstruction of what is beautiful, it is a healing spell, recognition of the alien inside, a bursting apart of old skin, fresh new sinew rippling outward from a beating core, the first prenatal kick—proof that there is a sentience with a will beyond its creators’ control expressing itself from within the womb.”

Planningtorock adds, regarding the collaboration with Arca on “Queer”: “I remember finding ‘Meditation’ back in 2011/12 on Arca’s SoundCloud and becoming completely obsessed with the track. Then we finally met a few years later at a festival we both were playing in Krems, Austria and we instantly bonded. I threw my prosthetic nose into the crowd that night and found out later that it was Alejandra who had caught it. I love her so much and I’m so grateful she exists. The lyrics ‘Tears of Fire’ and ‘Queer Power’ are words I live by and where we connect. So proud to be duetting with her inside this gorgeous epic universe of a track, a queer dream come true.”

Two weeks ago, Arca shared a video for the songs “Prada” and “Rakata” from KICK ii. Last week, she shared a video for “Electra Rex” from KicK iii upon the album’s announcement. Her previous album, KiCk i, came out last year via XL.

kick iiii Tracklist:

1. Whoresong

2. Esuna (ft. Oliver Coates)

3. Xenomorphgirl

4. Queer (ft. Planningtorock)

5. Witch (ft. No Bra)

6. Hija

7. Boquifloja

8. Alien Inside (ft. Shirley Manson)

9. Altar

10. Lost Woman Found

11. Paw

