Arca Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Electra Rex”

Arca has announced the release of another album in the KICK series, KicK iii, which will be out on December 3 via XL, the same day of the KICK ii release. She has also shared a video for a song from the newly-announced album, “Electra Rex.” The video was directed by Carlota Guerrero and filmed in front of the Plaça dels Àngels in Barcelona. Check it out below, along with the tracklist and cover art for KICK iii.

Arca elaborates on the new song and upcoming album in a press release: “For me, KicK iii is the most incendiary entry in the kick universe. The album is a portal directly into the more manic, violently euphoric and aggressively psychedelic sound palettes in the series. ‘Electra Rex’ is a new archetype I propose in reference to commonly understood ideas of Freud regarding the Oedipal complex: Oedipus Rex kills the father and unknowingly makes love to the mother. Electra complex posits the binary opposite: killing the mother and unknowingly making love to the father. And so I am the first to propose a nonbinary psychosexual narrative to avoid falling into the same generational tragic blind spots: Electra Rex, a merging of both names, an integration of both Oedipus Rex and Electra. Electra Rex—it kills both parents and has sex with itself, and chooses to live.”

Last week, Arca shared a video for the songs “Prada” and “Rakata” from KICK ii. Her previous album, KiCk i, came out last year via XL.

KicK iii Tracklist:

1. Bruja

2. Incendio

3. Morbo

4. Fiera

5. Skullqueen

6. Electra Rex

7. Ripples

8. Rubberneck

9. Señorita

10. My 2

11. Intimate Flesh

12. Joya

