Arca Shares New “Prada/Rakata” Video KICK ii Due Out December 3 via XL





Arca has shared a video for two new songs, “Prada” and “Rakata.” Both songs will be featured on her upcoming album, KICK ii, which is due out on December 3 via XL. Watch the video, directed by Arca and Frederik Heyman, below.

Arca speaks in depth about the new songs in a press release: “‘Prada’ is about celebrating psychosexual versatility, a song explicitly about transness and nonbinary modes of relating the sexual energy of the collective subconscious as a celebration of life. It is a song about defying shame and healing ancestral wounds, about the futurity of desire and love as a mobius strip, about kink as an engine, about sex and love, and above all else about simultaneity of being able to surrender and submit as well as being able to overpower and dominate within a collaboratively created space of consent, to throw glitter in the face of barking demons so as to let them know that love spans fully across the breadth of mystery of life and death.”

“‘Rakata’ is a song about seduction, about wanting to devour the entire world out of a desire to fuck, without shame, free from condemnation, about sex as a life impulse in the face of death. It’s also a wink and nod to the internal heat generated by the hot and humid conditions that birthed Latinx music, a reverence to reggaeton royalty Wisin y Yandel, Tambores Venezolanos, the furruco—an instrument I hear as sub bass technology, contemporary Venezuelan folklore, life and eroticism birthed near the heat of the equator.”

Arca previously shared the song “Born Yesterday” featuring Sia upon announcement of KICK ii last month. Her previous album, KiCk i, came out last year via XL.

