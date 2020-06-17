 Arca Shares New Song “Mequetrefe” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Wednesday, June 17th, 2020  
Subscribe

Arca Shares New Song “Mequetrefe”

KiCk i Due Out June 26 via XL

Jun 17, 2020 By Julian Roberts-Grmela Photography by Hart Lëshkina
Bookmark and Share


Arca has shared a new song, “Mequetrefe,” from her upcoming album, KiCk i. The song was originally shared on Arca’s Instagram in 2019 and performed at Sonar Festival last year. KiCk i is due June 26 via XL Recordings. 

Arca had this to say about “Mequetrefe” in a press release: “‘Mequetrefe’ invokes the tenderness behind expressing who you are without shame, and the confidence and bravery it requires, because expression of gender-nonconforming self-states in a public space can often result in static within your environment.”

KiCk i will feature appearances from Björk, Rosalía, Shygirl, and SOPHIE. Previously Arca shared the album’s singles “Nonbinary” and “Time.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #66

Sep 27, 2019 Issue #66 - My Favorite Album - Angel Olsen and Sleater-Kinney

Most Recent