Arca Shares New Song “Mequetrefe” KiCk i Due Out June 26 via XL

Photography by Hart Lëshkina



Arca has shared a new song, “Mequetrefe,” from her upcoming album, KiCk i. The song was originally shared on Arca’s Instagram in 2019 and performed at Sonar Festival last year. KiCk i is due June 26 via XL Recordings.

Arca had this to say about “Mequetrefe” in a press release: “‘Mequetrefe’ invokes the tenderness behind expressing who you are without shame, and the confidence and bravery it requires, because expression of gender-nonconforming self-states in a public space can often result in static within your environment.”

KiCk i will feature appearances from Björk, Rosalía, Shygirl, and SOPHIE. Previously Arca shared the album’s singles “Nonbinary” and “Time.”

