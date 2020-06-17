Arca Shares New Song “Mequetrefe”
KiCk i Due Out June 26 via XL
Jun 17, 2020
Photography by Hart Lëshkina
Arca has shared a new song, “Mequetrefe,” from her upcoming album, KiCk i. The song was originally shared on Arca’s Instagram in 2019 and performed at Sonar Festival last year. KiCk i is due June 26 via XL Recordings.
Arca had this to say about “Mequetrefe” in a press release: “‘Mequetrefe’ invokes the tenderness behind expressing who you are without shame, and the confidence and bravery it requires, because expression of gender-nonconforming self-states in a public space can often result in static within your environment.”
KiCk i will feature appearances from Björk, Rosalía, Shygirl, and SOPHIE. Previously Arca shared the album’s singles “Nonbinary” and “Time.”
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Watch HAIM Perform Perform Three Songs During a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert (News) — HAIM
- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Did “Running With Our Eyes Closed” and “Overseas” on “Colbert” (News) — Jason Isbell, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
- The Killers Share New Song “My Own Soul’s Warning” (News) — The Killers
- Arca Shares New Song “Mequetrefe” (News) — Arca
- James Krivchenia of Big Thief Shares Two New Songs: “Fountains of Youth” and “Idiot Passion” (News) — James Krivchenia, Big Thief
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.