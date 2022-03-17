News

Arcade Fire Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “The Lightning I, II” WE Due Out May 6 via Columbia

Photography by Michael Marcelle



Arcade Fire have announced a new album, WE, and shared its first single, “The Lightning I, II,” via a video for it. WE is the band’s first new album in five years and is due out May 6 via Columbia. Emily Kai Bock directed the black & white video for “The Lightning I, II.” Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

WE is the band’s sixth studio album and the follow-up to 2017’s Everything Now. In the last five years various members of the band have kept busy with solo albums and side projects. In 2019 the band also contributed a cover of “Baby Mine” to Tim Burton’s remake of Dumbo.

Arcade Fire’s Win Butler and Régine Chassagne produced WE with Nigel Godrich. The album was recorded in New Orleans, El Paso, and Mount Desert Island. A press release says the album’s seven songs are split into “two distinct sides,” with the first side titled “I” and “channeling the fear and loneliness of isolation” and the second side titled “WE” and “expressing the joy and power of reconnection.”

In the press release, Win Butler says that working on WE was “the longest we’ve ever spent writing, uninterrupted, probably ever.”

Win Butler also issued this statement about the album, shared via an image (which is also below):

“My grandmother read me a book when I was a little kid that had the word ‘WE’ stamped into its cover in broken 1920s gold leaf

As my eyes grew heavy, in the bedroom my father slept in as a child, I wondered…

What is ‘WE’? Who are ‘WE’?

There are questions that can rattle around in your head for a lifetime…

but once in a while the centuries grind to a halt

and WE are given the precious time

to ask again in our child-like inner voice

What is ‘WE’?

Hiding in the shadow of Carl Jung

is the WE that holds each other back

and tears each other down

the WE that whispers secrets

and complains about paradise

even heaven is too cold…

But also it is the ‘ONE’ of Marley, the Buddha and Abraham

it’s the lightning strike

of our magic mutual creation

it’s the root

WE share

made of the same dust as the stars

WE pray to

It’s the dream of Martin Luther King Jr.

and the iron of the nail on the church door of his namesake

it’s the innocence and the mistake

the universal flaw and the perfect imperfection

The hipsters called it jazz

The hippies called it love

And we call it WE”

Arcade Fire’s full lineup is Régine Chassagne, Win Butler, Richard Reed Parry, Tim Kingsbury, Jeremy Gara, and Will Butler.

Read our review of Everything Now.

WE Tracklist:

“I”

1. Age of Anxiety I

2. Age of Anxiety II (Rabbit Hole)

3. End of the Empire I-IV

“WE”

4. The Lightning I, II

5. Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)

6. Unconditional II (Race and Religion)

7. WE

