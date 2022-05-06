 Arcade Fire Announce Tour (+ Stream the New Album and Read Our Review of It) | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, May 6th, 2022  
Arcade Fire Announce Tour (+ Stream the New Album and Read Our Review of It)

WE Out Today via Columbia

May 06, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by María José Govea
Arcade Fire have announced a tour in support of their newest album, WE, which is out today via Columbia. Stream the album and view the full list of dates below, and check out our review of the album here.

Upon announcement of WE in March, the band shared the song “The Lightning I, II,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. They later shared the song “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid),” which was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Arcade Fire Tour Dates:

European Tour 2022:

08/30/22 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena *
09/02/22 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena Birmingham *
09/03/22 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena *
09/05/22 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro *
09/08/22 - London, UK - The O2 *
09/11/22 - Lille, FR - Zenith*
09/12/22 - Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis *
09/14/22 - Cologne, DE - Lanxess Arena *
09/15/22 - Paris, FR - Accor Arena *
09/17/22 - Milan, IT - Mediolanum Forum *
09/18/22 - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle *
09/21/22 - Madrid, ES - WiZink Center *
09/22/22 - Lisbon, PT - Campo Pequeno *
09/23/22 - Lisbon, PT - Campo Pequeno *
09/25/22 - Bordeaux, FR - Arkea Arena *
09/26/22 - Nantes, FR - Zenith de Nantes *
09/28/22 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome *
09/29/22 - Berlin, DE - Mercedes-Benz Arena *
10/01/22 - Warsaw, PL - COS Torwar *

North American Tour 2022:

10/28/22 - Washington, DC - The Anthem ^
11/01/22 - Camden, NJ - Waterfront Music Pavilion ^
11/04/22 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center ^
11/08/22 - Boston, MA - MGM Fenway Music Hall ^
11/10/22 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena ^
11/12/22 - Chicago, IL - United Center ^
11/13/22 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory ^
11/16/22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum ^
11/19/22 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium ^
11/22/22 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena ^
11/25/22 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena ^
11/27/22 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place ^
12/01/22 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena ^

* with special guest Feist
^ with special guest Beck (acoustic)

