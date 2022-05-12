News

All





Arcade Fire Cover Harry Styles’ “As It Was” in BBC Live Lounge Performance WE Out Today via Columbia





Arcade Fire recently performed on the BBC radio series Live Lounge. They performed a cover of Harry Styles’ “As It Was” in addition to performing “The Lightning I, II” and “Age of Anxiety II (Rabbit Hole)” from their new album, WE. View the performances below.

WE was released last Friday via Columbia. Read our review of it here.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.