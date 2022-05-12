 Arcade Fire Cover Harry Styles’ “As It Was” in BBC Live Lounge Performance | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, May 12th, 2022  
Arcade Fire Cover Harry Styles’ “As It Was” in BBC Live Lounge Performance

WE Out Today via Columbia

May 12, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Arcade Fire recently performed on the BBC radio series Live Lounge. They performed a cover of Harry Styles’ “As It Was” in addition to performing “The Lightning I, II” and “Age of Anxiety II (Rabbit Hole)” from their new album, WE. View the performances below.

WE was released last Friday via Columbia. Read our review of it here.

