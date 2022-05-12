Arcade Fire Cover Harry Styles’ “As It Was” in BBC Live Lounge Performance
WE Out Today via Columbia
Arcade Fire recently performed on the BBC radio series Live Lounge. They performed a cover of Harry Styles’ “As It Was” in addition to performing “The Lightning I, II” and “Age of Anxiety II (Rabbit Hole)” from their new album, WE. View the performances below.
WE was released last Friday via Columbia. Read our review of it here.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Martin Courtney of Real Estate Announces U.S. Tour (News) — Martin Courtney, Real Estate
- Premiere: Panda Riot Shares New Single “1000%” (News) — Panda Riot
- The Rolling Stones – Reflecting on the 50th Anniversary of “Exile on Main St.” (News) — The Rolling Stones
- Katie Bejsiuk Shares New Single “Feels Right” (News) — Katie Bejsiuk
- Rosie Carney Shares Video for New Single “tidal wave” (News) — Rosie Carney
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.