Arcade Fire Perform New Song at Coachella
WE Due Out May 6 via Columbia
During their performance at Coachella on Friday night, Arcade Fire performed a new song, “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid),” from their forthcoming album, WE. View the official video of the performance posted by the festival below.
Upon announcement of WE in March, the band shared the song “The Lightning I, II,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.
