 Arcade Fire Perform New Song at Coachella | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, April 18th, 2022  
Subscribe

Arcade Fire Perform New Song at Coachella

WE Due Out May 6 via Columbia

Apr 18, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


During their performance at Coachella on Friday night, Arcade Fire performed a new song, “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid),” from their forthcoming album, WE. View the official video of the performance posted by the festival below.

Upon announcement of WE in March, the band shared the song “The Lightning I, II,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent