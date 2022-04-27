News

Arcade Fire Share New Song “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)” WE Due Out May 6 via Columbia

Photography by María José Govea



Arcade Fire have shared a new song, “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid).” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, WE, which will be out on May 6 via Columbia. Listen below.

“There’s nothing saccharine about unconditional love in a world that is coming apart at the seams,” states ex-band member Win Butler in a press release. “We need each other, in all of our imperfection. ‘Lookout Kid’ is a reminder, a lullaby for the end times, sung to my son, but for everyone…. Trust your heart, trust your mind, trust your body, trust your soul. Shit is going to get worse before it gets better, but it always gets better, and no one’s perfect. Let me say it again. No one’s perfect.”

The song was performed at Coachella earlier this month. Upon announcement of WE in March, the band shared the song “The Lightning I, II,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

