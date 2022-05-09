Arcade Fire Share Video for “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid),” Perform on SNL
WE Out Today via Columbia
Arcade Fire have shared a video for “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid).” Over the weekend, the band performed the song on Saturday Night Live, along with the song “The Lightning I, II.” Both songs are featured on the band’s newest album, WE. View the Benh Zeitlin-directed video below, along with both SNL performances.
WE was released last Friday via Columbia. Read our review of it here.
