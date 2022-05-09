 Arcade Fire Share Video for “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid),” Perform on SNL | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, May 9th, 2022  
Subscribe

Arcade Fire Share Video for “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid),” Perform on SNL

WE Out Today via Columbia

May 09, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Arcade Fire have shared a video for “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid).” Over the weekend, the band performed the song on Saturday Night Live, along with the song “The Lightning I, II.” Both songs are featured on the band’s newest album, WE. View the Benh Zeitlin-directed video below, along with both SNL performances.

WE was released last Friday via Columbia. Read our review of it here.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent