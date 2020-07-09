Arcade Fire’s Jeremy Gara Announces Second Solo Album, Shares New Song “wraith”

News

Arcade Fire drummer Jeremy Gara has announced his second solo album Passerine Finale. The album is set to be released September 11 via Invada Records. Along with the news comes the ending track “wraith,” accompanied by a video. Watch the video below, followed by a complete tracklist.

The completely instrumental track sounds like it’s the tuning of an orchestra that eventually grows a bit sour, and maybe has a synth or two. An upside down figure, presumably Gara, is shielded by a red and white beam of light until he’s completely visible as the cacophony fades.

According to a press release, “wraith” is not the only completely instrumental track. Passerine Finale is filled with “disparate sounds,” such as static noise, dones, that do away with any sort of “traditional” song structure. They were only finished when Gara really “felt something.” All songs are also composed, produced and recorded by Gara, written over the course of three years.

In addition to his work with Arcade Fire, Gara composed the music for the dance production “Who We Are in the Dark,” and even performed it live across a number of dance festivals. He has also been exploring another medium: visual art, which is not too surprising given the “wraith” video. He’s experimented with lasers and oscilloscopes during both live performances and for videos, and in turn has created all associated artwork for the album.

Passerine Finale Tracklist:

1. in, final note

2. L_06

3. Kelpie

4. ice towers

5. watching you

6. CDMX

7. Passerine Finale

8. wraith

