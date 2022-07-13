News

Archers of Loaf Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Single “In the Surface Noise” Reason in Decline Due Out October 21 via Merge

Photography by Kate Fix



Archers of Loaf have announced the release of their first new album in 24 years, Reason in Decline, which will be out on October 21 via Merge. They have also announced tour dates in support of the album, along with a video for a new album single, “In the Surface Noise.” View the video, along with the album’s tracklist/cover art and full list of tour dates, below.

Singer/guitarist Eric Bachmann elaborates on the new single in a press release: “We didn’t intend for this song to be political and it was written through a personal lens but as sometimes happens the lyrics (‘what’s more for them ain’t less for you’) ended up being more universal.”

He adds, regarding the album: “What I really think about going back to the Archers and doing a new record is that the three other members of this band are awesome. It’s not about responding to the past or whatever our bullshit legacy is. I just wanted to work with these guys because I knew the chemistry we had and that we still have. I knew that was rare.”

Reason in Decline Tracklist:

1. Human

2. Saturation and Light

3. Screaming Undercover

4. Mama Was a War Profiteer

5. Aimee

6. In the Surface Noise

7. Breaking Even

8. Misinformation Age

9. The Moment You End

10. War Is Wide Open

Archers of Loaf 2022 Tour Dates:

Nov 29 – Ottobar – Baltimore, MD

Nov 30 – Underground Arts – Philadelphia, PA

Dec 1 – The Sinclair – Boston, MA

Dec 2 – Warsaw – Brooklyn, NY

Dec 3 – The Broadberry – Richmond, VA

Dec 4 – Grey Eagle – Asheville, NC

