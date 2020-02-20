News

Archers of Loaf Share First New Song in Almost 22 Years – “Raleigh Days” More U.S. Tour Dates Also Announced





Archers of Loaf have shared a new song, "Raleigh Days," which is a big deal as they haven't released any new music in almost 22 years, since their 1998 album White Trash Heroes. They have also announced some new U.S. tour dates for this June and July. Check out "Raleigh Days" (via Merge) and the tour dates below.

Singer/guitarist Eric Bachmann had this to say about the song in a press release: "I built a birdhouse on the back of my van. The seeds of 'Raleigh Days' were spit out of the circular opening on the front of this birdhouse by an angry cardinal. One day last summer, as we were barreling down the highway hell-bent for leather, this antagonistic little redbird stuck her head in through the back window and exclaimed, 'Great songs often come out so easily that they practically write themselves. I tried to help you, but you idiots ruined it; and now you're going to have to finish it all by yourselves!' Then, in a white-hot flash, we smashed head-on at 130 mph into an 18-wheeler carrying a herd of giant elk. It was all blood, fire, fur, and feathers snowing down through that old familiar smell of boiling oil and scorched earth. Fortunately-after I regained consciousness-I was able to make guitar picks from some shards of elk antler I found scattered around the accident site. It wasn't planned per se, but it just kind of worked out that I used one of these picks to track my guitar part on 'Raleigh Days,' and I think it sounds pretty good."

Bachmann, guitarist Eric Johnson, bassist Matt Gentling, and drummer Mark Price formed the band in Chapel Hill, NC, in 1991. Archers of Loaf broke up in 1998 and following that Bachmann formed Crooked Fingers and released several albums with them, as well as releasing some solo albums. Archers of Loaf reformed n 2011 for a reunion tour.

Archers of Loaf Tour Dates:

Feb 21 Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle [SOLD OUT]+

Feb 22 Atlanta, GA - Terminal West+

Mar 07 Nashville, TN - Basement East%

Mar 13 Woodstock, NY - The Colony#

Mar 14 Boston, MA - Royale#

Apr 10 Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle

Apr 11 Birmingham, AL - Saturn%

Apr 17 Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts#

Apr 18 Baltimore, MD - Ottobar#

Apr 30 St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall^

May 01 Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck^

Mar 02 Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room^

May 03 Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

May 15 Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum Art Co.

May 16 Austin, TX - The Mohawk

May 17 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall Downstairs

Jun 04 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

Jun 06 New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom#

Jun 19 Richmond, VA - The Broadberry@

Jun 20 Washington, DC - Black Cat@

Jul 09 Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

Jul 10 Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

Jul 11 Seattle, WA - Showbox

Jul 12 Vancouver, BC - Imperial

Jul 24 Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line*

Jul 25 Chicago, IL - Subterranean*

+ w/ Gauche

% w/ Peachy

# w/ SAVAK

^ w/ The Hecks

@ w/ Joyero

* w/ Ratboys

