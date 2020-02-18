News

Ariel Pink Announces Second Wave of “Ariel Archives” Reissues, Shares Video for “Cry Baby” Vinyl Reissues of The Doldrums, Worn Copy and House Arrest Due Out April 24 via Mexican Summer

Photography by Nick Amato



Mexican Summer have announced the second installment of their Ariel Pink reissues series, Ariel Archives, and have shared a previously unreleased video for "Cry Baby," from 2003's Worn Copy. Also being re-released are 2002's House Arrest and 2004's The Doldrums, which will both be presented on double LP vinyl for the first time ever. Check out the "Cry Baby" video below, followed by the tracklist for each reissue.

The first installment of Ariel Archives came out last October via Mexican Summer. Find more info on that here.

The Doldrums Tracklist:

1. Good Kids Make Bad Grown-Ups

2. Strange Fires

3. Among Dreams

4. For Kate I Wait

5. Haunted Graffiti

6. Gary Sunset

7. The Doldrums

8. Envelopes Another Day

9. The Ballad Of Bobby Pyn

10. Don't Think Twice (Love)

11. Until The Night Dies

12. Crying

13. Theme From Unreleased "Claris Gardens"

14. Let's Build A Campfire Theme

15. Young Pilot Ashtray

Worn Copy Tracklist:

1. Trepanated Earth

2. Immune To Emotion

3. Jules Lost His Jewels

4. Artifact

5. Bloody (Bagonia's)

6. Credit

7. Life in L.A.

8. The Drummer

9. Cable Access Follies

10. Creepshow

11. One On One

12. Oblivious Peninsula

13. Somewhere In Europe / Hotpink !

14. Thespian City

15. Crybaby

16. Foilly Foibles/GOLD

17. Jagged Carnival Tours

House Arrest Tracklist:

1. Hardcore Pops Are Fun

2. Interesting Results

3. West Coast Calamaties

4. Flying Circles

5. Gettin' High In The Morning

6. Helen

7. Every Night I Die At Miyagis

8. House Arrest

9. Alisa

10. The People I'm Not

11. Almost Waiting

12. Oceans Of Weep

13. Netherlands

14. Higher And Higher

