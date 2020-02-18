Ariel Pink Announces Second Wave of “Ariel Archives” Reissues, Shares Video for “Cry Baby”
Vinyl Reissues of The Doldrums, Worn Copy and House Arrest Due Out April 24 via Mexican Summer
Feb 18, 2020
Photography by Nick Amato
Mexican Summer have announced the second installment of their Ariel Pink reissues series, Ariel Archives, and have shared a previously unreleased video for "Cry Baby," from 2003's Worn Copy. Also being re-released are 2002's House Arrest and 2004's The Doldrums, which will both be presented on double LP vinyl for the first time ever. Check out the "Cry Baby" video below, followed by the tracklist for each reissue.
The first installment of Ariel Archives came out last October via Mexican Summer. Find more info on that here.
The Doldrums Tracklist:
1. Good Kids Make Bad Grown-Ups
2. Strange Fires
3. Among Dreams
4. For Kate I Wait
5. Haunted Graffiti
6. Gary Sunset
7. The Doldrums
8. Envelopes Another Day
9. The Ballad Of Bobby Pyn
10. Don't Think Twice (Love)
11. Until The Night Dies
12. Crying
13. Theme From Unreleased "Claris Gardens"
14. Let's Build A Campfire Theme
15. Young Pilot Ashtray
Worn Copy Tracklist:
1. Trepanated Earth
2. Immune To Emotion
3. Jules Lost His Jewels
4. Artifact
5. Bloody (Bagonia's)
6. Credit
7. Life in L.A.
8. The Drummer
9. Cable Access Follies
10. Creepshow
11. One On One
12. Oblivious Peninsula
13. Somewhere In Europe / Hotpink !
14. Thespian City
15. Crybaby
16. Foilly Foibles/GOLD
17. Jagged Carnival Tours
House Arrest Tracklist:
1. Hardcore Pops Are Fun
2. Interesting Results
3. West Coast Calamaties
4. Flying Circles
5. Gettin' High In The Morning
6. Helen
7. Every Night I Die At Miyagis
8. House Arrest
9. Alisa
10. The People I'm Not
11. Almost Waiting
12. Oceans Of Weep
13. Netherlands
14. Higher And Higher
