News

All





Arlo Parks Announces Debut Album, Shares Video for New Song “Green Eyes” (Feat. Clairo) Collapsed In Sunbeams Due Out January 29, 2021 via Transgressive

Photography by Alex Kurunis



Rising British musician Arlo Parks has announced her debut album, Collapsed In Sunbeams, and shared a new song from it, “Green Eyes,” via a video for the track (which features Clairo). Collapsed In Sunbeams is due out January 29, 2021 via Transgressive. Check out the Louis Bhose-directed “Green Eyes” video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art (as well as the single’s cover art).

Parks had this to say about “Green Eyes” in a press release: “This is a song about self-discovery, self-acceptance, and adolescence. It is supposed to uplift and comfort those going through hard times.”

Parks grew up in South West London. She’s half Nigerian, a quarter Chadian, and a quarter French. She learned to speak French before English. “I’m a black kid who can't dance for shit, listens to emo music, and currently has a crush on some girl in my Spanish class,” she remembers in a press release. As she reached 17 Parks had worked out that she was bisexual and had written and produced an album’s worth of material.

“My album is a series of vignettes and intimate portraits surrounding my adolescence and the people that shaped it,” Parks says. “It is rooted in storytelling and nostalgia—I want it to feel both universal and hyper specific.”

Parks previously shared Collapsed In Sunbeams’ “Hurt,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. “Hurt” followed her cover of Radiohead’s “Creep” and her singles “Black Dog” and “Eugene” (the latter landed on a Michelle Obama playlist). In 2019 Parks released a pair of EPs: Sophie and Super Sad Generation. Parks also recently teamed up with Phoebe Bridgers to cover the Radiohead classic “Fake Plastic Trees” (from The Bends), performing it in a church, with Parks on piano, for BBC Radio 1’s Chillest Show with Phil Taggart. She also sang guest vocals on a new version of Glass Animals’ “Tangerine” (the original version was on their recent album Dreamland).

Collapsed In Sunbeams Tracklist:

1.Collapsed In Sunbeams

2.Hurt

3.Too Good

4.Hope

5.Caroline

6.Black Dog

7.Green Eyes

8.Just Go

9.For Violet

10.Eugene

11.Bluish

12.Portra 400

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.