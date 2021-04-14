News

Arlo Parks Announces First Full North American Tour Collapsed in Sunbeams Out Now via Transgressive

Photography by Alex Waespi



London-based singer Arlo Parks released her debut album, Collapsed in Sunbeams, back in January via Transgressive. Now she has announced her first full on North American tour. Previously she had announced a handful of shows in NYC and LA, but now she has revealed a full tour. It’s got to be hard to release an acclaimed debut album in a pandemic, without the opportunity to build on that momentum and perform the songs for your new fans. But with vaccine numbers on the rise things are looking up and hopefully by this fall, when Parks’ dates go down, things will be even more back to normal. Check out the dates below, followed by the tour poster and a stream of her album.

Reuben Dangoor did the artwork for the tour poster and had this to say in a press release: “I’m a massive Arlo fan, and I’ve wanted to work with her for ages, so it’s great to finally be able to do a project with her. The idea that anyone is doing a world tour is exciting enough given the year we’ve all had, so to be able to work on a series of tour posters for her is so cool.”

Read our review of Collapsed in Sunbeams here.

Parks had this to say about the album in a previous press release: “My album is a series of vignettes and intimate portraits surrounding my adolescence and the people that shaped it. It is rooted in storytelling and nostalgia—I want it to feel both universal and hyper specific.”

When Collapsed In Sunbeams was announced, Parks shared the single “Green Eyes,” via a video for the track (which features Clairo). “Green Eyes” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared another song from the album, “Alone,” via a touching video in which Parks supports a depressed friend. Parks then shared a video for the song “ Caroline,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Parks previously shared Collapsed In Sunbeams’ “Hurt,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then she performed the album’s “Black Dog” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Then she performed the album’s “Hope” on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Arlo Parks North American Tour Dates:

9/21 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

9/22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg

9/25 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

9/26 - Montréal, QC @ Le Petit Campus

9/28 - Toronto, ON @ Mod Club Theatre

9/29 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

10/1 - Columbus, OH @ The Basement

10/2 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

10/3 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

10/5 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

10/6 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

10/8 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

10/9 - Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore Cabaret

10/10 - Seattle, WA @ The Croc’s Second Stage

10/12 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

10/14 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge

10/15 - Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

10/16 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom

10/18 - Austin, TX @ The Parish

10/19 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

10/20 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

10/24 - Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

10/26 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage

10/27 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at The Fillmore Philadelphia

