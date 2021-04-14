Arlo Parks Announces First Full North American Tour
Collapsed in Sunbeams Out Now via Transgressive
Apr 12, 2021
Photography by Alex Waespi
London-based singer Arlo Parks released her debut album, Collapsed in Sunbeams, back in January via Transgressive. Now she has announced her first full on North American tour. Previously she had announced a handful of shows in NYC and LA, but now she has revealed a full tour. It’s got to be hard to release an acclaimed debut album in a pandemic, without the opportunity to build on that momentum and perform the songs for your new fans. But with vaccine numbers on the rise things are looking up and hopefully by this fall, when Parks’ dates go down, things will be even more back to normal. Check out the dates below, followed by the tour poster and a stream of her album.
Reuben Dangoor did the artwork for the tour poster and had this to say in a press release: “I’m a massive Arlo fan, and I’ve wanted to work with her for ages, so it’s great to finally be able to do a project with her. The idea that anyone is doing a world tour is exciting enough given the year we’ve all had, so to be able to work on a series of tour posters for her is so cool.”
Read our review of Collapsed in Sunbeams here.
Parks had this to say about the album in a previous press release: “My album is a series of vignettes and intimate portraits surrounding my adolescence and the people that shaped it. It is rooted in storytelling and nostalgia—I want it to feel both universal and hyper specific.”
When Collapsed In Sunbeams was announced, Parks shared the single “Green Eyes,” via a video for the track (which features Clairo). “Green Eyes” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared another song from the album, “Alone,” via a touching video in which Parks supports a depressed friend. Parks then shared a video for the song “ which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Parks previously shared Collapsed In Sunbeams’ “Hurt,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then she performed the album’s “Black Dog” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Then she performed the album’s “Hope” on The Late Late Show with James Corden.
Arlo Parks North American Tour Dates:
9/21 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right
9/22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg
9/25 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
9/26 - Montréal, QC @ Le Petit Campus
9/28 - Toronto, ON @ Mod Club Theatre
9/29 - Detroit, MI @ El Club
10/1 - Columbus, OH @ The Basement
10/2 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
10/3 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
10/5 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
10/6 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
10/8 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
10/9 - Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore Cabaret
10/10 - Seattle, WA @ The Croc’s Second Stage
10/12 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
10/14 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge
10/15 - Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex
10/16 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom
10/18 - Austin, TX @ The Parish
10/19 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
10/20 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
10/24 - Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge
10/26 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage
10/27 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at The Fillmore Philadelphia
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Premiere: Oracle Sisters Share Video For “I Don’t Wanna Move” (News) — Oracle Sisters
- Watch Lucy Dacus Perform “Hot & Heavy” on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (News) — Lucy Dacus, Stephen Colbert
- Hey King! (Review) — Hey, King!
- Field Music Share New Song “Do Me a Favour” (News) — Field Music
- Euroboy Releases New Single “Universal Weltschmerz” Today (News) —
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.