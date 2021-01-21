News

All





Arlo Parks Announces New Variety Special Feat. Romy (The xx), Dave Okumu, and Glass Animals Parks’ Debut Album, Collapsed in Sunbeams Will Be Out Jan. 29 via Transgressive





Arlo Parks has announced a filmed variety show special that will feature performances by Romy (The xx), Dave Okumu (The Invisible), and Glass Animals. The hour long show, titled Tonight With Arlo Parks, will premiere on Jan. 29 at 12 p.m. PST / 3 p.m. EST, where it will be viewable on both the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and the Amazon Music app (it will also be made available on Feb. 1 via Prime Video). The premiere falls on the same date as the release of Parks’ debut album, Collapsed in Sunbeams, which will be out via Transgressive. Tonight With Arlo Parks is directed by Transgressive co-founder Toby L and Louis Bhose.

Speaking about her show in a press release, Parks states: “I’ve always wanted to put together an evening of live music and intimate conversations and in times like these it feels even more special. It’s a blessing to be able to invite people into my musical world and spread a bit of light.”

Directors Toby L and Bhose state jointly in a press release: “In a time where we’re all unable to leave our homes or travel, we wanted to make something that served a little like an escape to somewhere else. Music and performance are by their very nature entrancing and transportative, and we wanted to create a moment, or series of moments, that perhaps you can get lost in. Artists often have to fit into a format; this time, we wanted to build a format around the artist instead. Arlo is the perfect person to guide the viewer through a world, being that her words and music are an absolute encapsulation of our era. We hope that Tonight With Arlo Parks has the scope to surprise, soothe and entertain.”

Last month, Parks shared a video for the song “Caroline,” which will be featured on her debut album and performed for her show. “Caroline” was one of our Songs of the Week.

When Collapsed In Sunbeams was announced, Parks shared the single “Green Eyes,” via a video for the track (which features Clairo). “Green Eyes” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Parks previously shared Collapsed In Sunbeams’ “Hurt,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. “Hurt” followed her cover of Radiohead’s “Creep” and her singles “Black Dog” and “Eugene” (the latter landed on a Michelle Obama playlist). In 2019, Parks released a pair of EPs: Sophie and Super Sad Generation. Last year Parks also teamed up with Phoebe Bridgers to cover the Radiohead classic “Fake Plastic Trees” (from The Bends), performing it in a church, with Parks on piano, for BBC Radio 1’s Chillest Show with Phil Taggart. Last year, she also sang guest vocals on a new version of Glass Animals’ “Tangerine” (the original version was on their recent album Dreamland).

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.