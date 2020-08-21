 Arlo Parks Shares Video for New Song “Hurt” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Friday, August 21st, 2020  
Arlo Parks Shares Video for New Song “Hurt”

New Single Out Now on Transgressive

Aug 21, 2020 By Christopher Roberts
Promising new British musician Arlo Parks has shared a new song, “Hurt,” via a video for the track. “Oh wouldn’t it be lovely, to feel something for once?/Yeah wouldn’t it be lovely, to feel worth something whole?” Parks sings in the song, reassuring that it won’t “hurt so much forever.” Molly Burdett directed the video. Watch it below.

Parks had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Hurt’ surrounds the possibility of healing from pain and the temporary nature of suffering. It is supposed to uplift and comfort those going through hard times.” 

“Hurt” follows her cover of Radiohead’s “Creep” and her singles “Black Dog” and “Eugene” (the latter landed on a Michelle Obama playlist). In 2019 Parks released a pair of EPs: Sophie and Super Sad Generation. Parks grew up in South West London. She’s half Nigerian, a quarter Chadian, and a quarter French and cites King Krule as a major influence.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

