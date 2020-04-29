 Art Feynman (aka Luke Temple) Shares New Song “The Physical Life of Marilyn” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Wednesday, April 29th, 2020  
Art Feynman (aka Luke Temple) Shares New Song “The Physical Life of Marilyn”

Half Price at 3:30 Due Out June 26 via Western Vinyl

Apr 29, 2020 By Christopher Roberts Photography by Aubrey Trinnaman
Here We Go Magic frontman Luke Temple is releasing a new album under the name Art Feynman, Half Price at 3:30, on June 26 via Western Vinyl. Now he has shared another song from the album, “The Physical Life of Marilyn.” Listen below.

Previously Temple shared the album’s first single, “I’m Gonna Miss Your World,” via a Caroline Sallee-directed stop-motion video for the new song. “I’m Gonna Miss Your World” was one of our Songs of the Week.

A previous press release laid out the Art Feynman persona and the album as such: “As Feynman, Temple uses his dual persona like a needle and thread to stitch art pop, Nigerian highlife, worldbeat, and other less-heard genres into a musical quilt that displays his unmistakable guile and eccentric songcraft.”  

In terms of Temple’s solo work, the album is the follow-up to 2019’s Both-And, 2016’s A Hand Through the Cellar Door, and 2013’s Good Mood Fool, all underappreciated works. In 2017 Temple released his first Art Feynman album, Blast Off Through the Wicker.

