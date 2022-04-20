News

Art Moore (Boy Scouts’ Taylor Vick + Ezra Furman Band Members) Share Debut Single “Snowy” The Band Have Also Signed to ANTI-





Art Moore (a new group consisting of Boy Scouts’ Taylor Vick and Ezra Furman collaborators Sam Durkes and Trevor Brooks) have shared their debut single, “Snowy.” It is out now via ANTI-. Listen below.

“We all met up at the studio, and it was never even like, ‘Let’s be a band,’ that was never a thing,” states Durkes in a press release. “It was more like, ‘Let’s write for movies and art projects’—let’s think of a movie scene or a photograph or still image and see if we can write some shit around it to see if we can pitch it.”

“Four songs in, I think, after the first recording session, we realized it was going well, and it was pretty efficient,” adds Brooks. “Making music with both Sam and Taylor has always been so easy. I record other artists, and it’s pretty rare to be so quickly on the same page with people. We don’t have to say much—we kind of get where each other is coming from. It happens way too easily.”

The band add, regarding the new song: “This song takes the perspective of a widow on a road trip, the thoughts they might have while traveling alone and having conversations as if they’re still around. Snowy is that feeling that someone is right next to you, but you know they can’t be.”

