Friday, July 22nd, 2022  
Art Moore (Boy Scouts’ Taylor Vick + Ezra Furman Band Members) Share New Single “Sixish”

Self-Titled Album Due Out August 5 via ANTI-

Jul 22, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Art Moore (a new group consisting of Boy Scouts’ Taylor Vick and Ezra Furman collaborators Sam Durkes and Trevor Brooks) have shared a new single, “Sixish.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming self-titled debut album, which will be out on August 5 via ANTI-. Listen below.

In a press release, Vick states: “When I first heard the instrumental demo version of ‘Sixish,’ the choruses had a heavy and heartbroken feeling to them so I tried to write lyrics to match that. I wrote about the version of heartbreak that involves a situation where you feel like you’ve got an infinite amount of love and energy to give someone but they’re no longer able to reciprocate.”

Upon announcement of the album in May, the band shared the single “Muscle Memory.” They later shared the album track “A Different Life.”

