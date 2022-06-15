News

Art Moore (Boy Scouts’ Taylor Vick + Ezra Furman Band Members) Share New Single “A Different Life” Self-Titled Album Due Out August 5 via ANTI-





Art Moore (a new group consisting of Boy Scouts’ Taylor Vick and Ezra Furman collaborators Sam Durkes and Trevor Brooks) have shared a new single, “A Different Life.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming self-titled debut album, which will be out on August 5 via ANTI-. Listen to “A Different Life” below.

In a press release, Vick states: “‘A Different Life’ was inspired by the experience of daydreaming up another version of your life. I can easily get caught up in the imaginary worlds in my head, overwhelmed by the endless possibilities and versions of me that exist within them. But I am most fascinated by the version just parallel to this one, the one with only a few differences or enhancements. This song is about the experience of longing for that not so far off possibility.”

Upon announcement of the album in May, the band shared the single “Muscle Memory.”

