Austin City Limits 2022 Lineup: Wet Leg, Japanese Breakfast, The War on Drugs, Spoon, Phoenix Plus: Arlo Parks, Magdalena Bay, Dehd, Ibeyi, Nation of Language, Cassandra Jenkins, and More





Austin City Limits have announced the lineup for their 2022 festival. It will be headlined by Red Hot Chili Peppers, P!nk, The Chicks, SZA, Kacey Musgraves, Flume, Paramore, and Lil Nas X. The festival will also feature performances by Wet Leg, Japanese Breakfast, The War on Drugs, Spoon, Phoenix, Arlo Parks, Magdalena Bay, Dehd, Ibeyi, Nation of Language, Cassandra Jenkins, and many more.

The two-weekend event is set to take place October 7-9 and 14-16 at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. Tickets are on sale now.

