Austin City Limits 2022 Lineup: Wet Leg, Japanese Breakfast, The War on Drugs, Spoon, Phoenix
Plus: Arlo Parks, Magdalena Bay, Dehd, Ibeyi, Nation of Language, Cassandra Jenkins, and More
Austin City Limits have announced the lineup for their 2022 festival. It will be headlined by Red Hot Chili Peppers, P!nk, The Chicks, SZA, Kacey Musgraves, Flume, Paramore, and Lil Nas X. The festival will also feature performances by Wet Leg, Japanese Breakfast, The War on Drugs, Spoon, Phoenix, Arlo Parks, Magdalena Bay, Dehd, Ibeyi, Nation of Language, Cassandra Jenkins, and many more.
The two-weekend event is set to take place October 7-9 and 14-16 at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. Tickets are on sale now.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Premiere: Gentle Heat Shares New Single “WDYG” (News) — Gentle Heat
- Wombo Announce New Album, Share Video for New Single “Backflip” (News) — Wombo
- Austin City Limits 2022 Lineup: Wet Leg, Japanese Breakfast, The War on Drugs, Spoon, Phoenix (News) — Austin City Limits
- Night Moves Share New Single “Feel Another Day,” Announce U.S. Tour (News) — Night Moves
- Premiere: Party of the Sun Share New Single “Throughline’ (News) — Party of the Sun
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.