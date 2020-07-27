News

Austra Shares Video For “I Am Not Waiting” HiRUDiN Available Now via Domino & Pink Fizz





On May 1, Austra (the project of Katie Austra Stelmanis) released her new electro pop album, HiRUDiN, via Domino Record Co & Pink Fizz Recordings. Today, Austra has released the video for the electric single “I Am Not Waiting.” Watch it below.

In our review of HiRUDiN, Matt the Raven calls “I Am Not Waiting” a “catchy, ornate pop song that is both emotional and uplifting as Stelmanis’ haunting warble charms with resonant distinction,” and the music video is the epitome of this. A dancer paces through alleyways as technicolor hues distort their figure. They begin to strip down as the beat amps up speed. Soon enough, the dancer sheds the colorful fog and moves freely as Austra sings “I’m over you.”

Along with “I’m Over You” Austra shared a few other music videos for HiRUDiN. “Risk It,” a new song was shared in January via an animated video. Then when the album was announced she shared another song from it, “Anywayz,” via a Jasmin Mozzafari-directed video. “Anywayz” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared another song from it, “Mountain Baby,” which features Cecile Believe and a children’s choir from Wilkinson Public School in Toronto (Stelmanis’ mother is a teacher there). “Mountain Baby” was one of our Songs of the Week.

HiRUDiN is the follow-up to 2017’s Future Politics. For the album Stelmanis worked with external producers for the first time, Rodaidh McDonald and Joseph Shabason, recording it in the Spanish countryside. Additional recording was done in Toronto with contemporary classical improv group c_RL, the cellist and kamanche duo Kamancello, kulintang ensemble Pantayo, and a children’s choir. David Wrench mixed the album and Heba Kadry mastered it.

