News

All





Austra Shares Video for New Song “Risk It” May Tour Dates





Austra (the project of Katie Stelmanis) has shared a new song, "Risk It," via a Jasmin Mozzafari-directed video for the track. The song is out now digitally via Domino. Austra's last album was 2017's Future Politics. There's no word on a new album or EP, but a press release promises more Austra news soon. In the meantime watch the video below and catch Austra on tour this May (dates are also below).

For "Risk It" she worked with external producers for the first time, Rodaidh McDonald and Joseph Shabason.

Mozzafari had this to say about the video in a press release: "I wanted to construct a narrative piece that takes place over the course of one night, focusing on a protagonist caught at the inevitable crossroads that exist when love falls apart. Ultimately, I saw 'Risk It' as a song about the fear of being vulnerable. At the beginning, the protagonist tries to do anything to evade this feeling; by the end, they are forced to face it."

Read our 2016 Artist Survey interview with Austra.

Austra Tour Dates:

5/5 - Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall

5/7 - New York, NY @ The Sultan Room

5/12 - London, UK @ Hoxton Hall

5/13 - Paris, France @ Le Badaboum

5/14 - Barcelona, Spain @ Mil.Leni Festival

5/16 - Palma de Mallorca, Spain @ Mallorca Live Festival

5/18 - Berlin, Germany @ Theater Im Delphi

5/20 - Warsaw, Poland @ Niebo

5/21 - Vienna, Austria @ WUK

5/22 - Madrid, Spain @ Tomavistas Festival

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.