Azure Ray Announce First Album in Over 10 Years, Share Lead Single "Remedy"





Azure Ray (Orenda Fink and Maria Taylor) have announced their first new album in over 10 years, titled Remedy. It will be out on June 11 via Taylor’s own label Flower Moon. The duo has also shared the album’s lead single and title track. Check it out below, along with the cover art and tracklist for the album.

The duo speak of the new song in a press release: “We chose ‘Remedy’ as the title track for our new record because we felt like it spoke to our collective experience of the last year (when this record was written and recorded). Many of us experienced grief, anger, isolation, and fear, and in those times when you can’t find solace in your usual places, you have to look for it on the inside. In the end, you are your own source of power, your own source of hope. ‘You’re a remedy, or there’s none.’”

Remedy was produced by Brandon Walters (Lord Huron, Joshua Radin) and was created individually across three separate locations in Southern California.

The duo’s most recent album, Drawing Down the Moon, was released in 2010.

Remedy Tracklist:

1. Swallowing Swords

2. Bad Dream

3. Phantom Lover

4. Already Written

5. Remedy

6. Desert Waterfall

7. Grow What You Want and How Wild

8. The Swan

9. 29 Palms

10. I Don’t Want to Want To

