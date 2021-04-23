News

Azure Ray Share New Song “Bad Dream” Remedy Due Out June 11 on Flower Moon

Photography by Liz Bretz



Azure Ray (Orenda Fink and Maria Taylor) have shared a new single titled “Bad Dream.” It is the second single release from their upcoming album Remedy, due out on June 11 via Taylor’s Flower Moon label. Listen below.

The band collectively had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Bad Dream’ is our summer jam. It is more of an exhale; a drive with the windows down song. All of the songs on Remedy were written during the pandemic, so they all have elements of the struggles we faced this past year. ‘Bad Dream’ combines these anxieties but traces them through our past, questioning how our subconscious state of mind dictates our decisions.”

Last month, Azure Ray shared the title track from their upcoming album upon its announcement.

Remedy was produced by Brandon Walters (Lord Huron, Joshua Radin) and was created individually across three separate locations in Southern California.

The duo’s most recent album, Drawing Down the Moon, was released in 2010.



