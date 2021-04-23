Azure Ray Share New Song “Bad Dream”
Remedy Due Out June 11 on Flower Moon
Apr 23, 2021
Photography by Liz Bretz
Azure Ray (Orenda Fink and Maria Taylor) have shared a new single titled “Bad Dream.” It is the second single release from their upcoming album Remedy, due out on June 11 via Taylor’s Flower Moon label. Listen below.
The band collectively had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Bad Dream’ is our summer jam. It is more of an exhale; a drive with the windows down song. All of the songs on Remedy were written during the pandemic, so they all have elements of the struggles we faced this past year. ‘Bad Dream’ combines these anxieties but traces them through our past, questioning how our subconscious state of mind dictates our decisions.”
Last month, Azure Ray shared the title track from their upcoming album upon its announcement.
Remedy was produced by Brandon Walters (Lord Huron, Joshua Radin) and was created individually across three separate locations in Southern California.
The duo’s most recent album, Drawing Down the Moon, was released in 2010.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Under the Radar Announces The Protest Issue with Japanese Breakfast and HAIM on the Covers (News) — Japanese Breakfast, HAIM, Julien Baker, Wolf Alice, Tegan and Sara, Arlo Parks, Fleet Foxes, Jessie Ware, Shamir, Lucy Dacus, Valerie June, David Byrne, Julian Casablancas, The Strokes, Amelia Bauer, Brittany Campbell, Devon Gilfillian, Phoebe Bridgers, The Decemberists, The Avalanches, Andy Bell, CHAI, Deep Sea Diver, Future Islands, Goat Girl, Cassandra Jenkins, Lost Girls, Jenny Hval, Lost Horizons, Middle Kids, Still Corners, This Is the Kit, Tunng, The Weather Station, Helena Deland, Dry Cleaning, Ela Minus, Lael Neale, Squid, Billy Bragg, Thurston Moore, Adrian Younge, Algiers, Arlissa, Beauty Pill, Bedouine, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Braids, Chicano Batman, Jarvis Cocker, Cults, Dan Deacon, The Dears, DIIV, Sad13, Speedy Ortiz, Steve Earle, Ezra Furman, Ganser, Hatchie, illuminati hotties, The Invisible, Madeline Kenney, Kelly Lee Owens, Hamilton Leithauser, Local Natives, Colin Meloy, Moby, Mxmtoon, Oceanator, Piroshka, Porridge Radio, Natalie Prass, Margo Price, Jeremy Ivey, Pussy Riot, Soccer Mommy, Bartees Strange, Moon Taxi, Sharon Van Etten, Jess Williamson, Mogwai, Arab Strap, Bernice, Django Django, Field Music, Jane Weaver, The Mountain Goats
- When I Fall From the Sky (Review) — Misty Coast
- Tiny Tim: King for a Day (Review) —
- Azure Ray Share New Song “Bad Dream” (News) — Azure Ray, Orenda Fink, Maria Taylor
- The Wild Life (Review) —
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.