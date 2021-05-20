News

Azure Ray Share Video for New Song “Phantom Lover” Remedy Due Out June 11 on Flower Moon

Photography by Liz Bretz



Azure Ray (Orenda Fink and Maria Taylor) are releasing a new album, Remedy, on June 11 via Taylor’s Flower Moon label. Now they have shared another song from it, “Phantom Lover,” via a video for it. Azure Ray directed the black & white video with Flemming Laursen. Watch it below.

The band collectively had this to say about the new song in a press release: “‘Phantom Lover’ is about lifting each other up in hard times. Sometimes you just need someone to tell you everything will be alright, even if you don’t believe it. The video was shot in the Mojave Desert entirely in night vision on a Sony X70 Camcorder and two trail cameras. Even though they are their natural predators, the desert sheep help the baby coyotes (played by Maria’s sons) in their time of distress and dance the night away. The result is NatGeo meets David Lynch.”

Previously Azure Ray shared the title track from the album. Then they shared another song from it, “Bad Dream” (as well as a video for the song).

Read our recent interview with Azure Ray on Remedy.

Remedy was produced by Brandon Walters (Lord Huron, Joshua Radin) and was created individually across three separate locations in Southern California. It’s the duo’s first album in 11 years, as their most recent album, Drawing Down the Moon, was released in 2010.

