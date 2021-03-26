News

Babe Rainbow Shares New Single “Your Imagination” Feat. Jaden Smith Changing Colours Due Out May 14th Via Eureka/AWAL/Flightless Records





Over the course of three albums Australian psych band Babe Rainbow have built an enthusiastic fanbase with their neo-hippie psych pop style. They’ve lately found an unexpected fan in actor, activist, and musician Jaden Smith. After hearing “Us and the Rainbow” from the band’s 2019 album Today, Smith connected with the band over Instagram and one of the year’s most unexpected pairing was born.

Though the track may initially seem like an oddball pairing, Jaden fits seamlessly into Babe Rainbow’s world of languid melodies and dreamlike instrumentals. As usual with Babe Rainbow, the new track is a gentle psych pop daydream, with the band and Smith guiding listeners through a wonderland of velvety atmosphere and euphoric summer haze. Check out the song and video below.

Along with the new single, the band have also announced details of their forthcoming fourth studio album, Changing Colours. The band decamped to Topanga Canyon last year to record with producer Kyle Mullarky before returning to The Music Farm studio in Byron Bay, Australia to finish the record with Wayne Connelly (The Vines, Neil Finn, You Am I). Together the band honed a psych sound informed by California beaches, easygoing Laurel Canyon pop, and a trippy haze of melody, all coming together on Changing Colours, coming May 14th via Eureka Records through AWAL on digital and Flightless Records on vinyl.

