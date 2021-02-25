 Bachelor (Jay Som’s Melina Duterte and Palehound’s Ellen Kempner) Share Debut Single | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Thursday, February 25th, 2021  
Subscribe

Bachelor (Jay Som’s Melina Duterte and Palehound’s Ellen Kempner) Share Debut Single

“Anything at All” Out Now via Polyvinyl

Feb 25, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Bachelor (the newly-announced duo between Melina Duterte of Jay Som and Ellen Kempner of Palehound) have shared their debut single together, entitled “Anything at All.” It is available now via Polyvinyl. Listen below.

The duo state in a press release: “We're so excited to finally share this song with y'all and announce our new band! We've been dear friends and huge fans of each other for years and were lucky enough to get to work together in January 2020 before quarantine. We feel that ‘Anything At All’ is an even blend of our tastes and writing styles and to release it feels very hopeful and joyous to us.”

Earlier this month, Kempner shared a new single, “How Long.” Last November, Duterte released an EP with Annie Truscott of Chastity Belt under their Routine moniker titled And Other Things.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #67

Sep 04, 2020 Issue #67 - Phoebe Bridgers and Moses Sumney

Most Recent