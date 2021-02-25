News

All





Bachelor (Jay Som’s Melina Duterte and Palehound’s Ellen Kempner) Share Debut Single “Anything at All” Out Now via Polyvinyl





Bachelor (the newly-announced duo between Melina Duterte of Jay Som and Ellen Kempner of Palehound) have shared their debut single together, entitled “Anything at All.” It is available now via Polyvinyl. Listen below.

The duo state in a press release: “We're so excited to finally share this song with y'all and announce our new band! We've been dear friends and huge fans of each other for years and were lucky enough to get to work together in January 2020 before quarantine. We feel that ‘Anything At All’ is an even blend of our tastes and writing styles and to release it feels very hopeful and joyous to us.”

Earlier this month, Kempner shared a new single, “How Long.” Last November, Duterte released an EP with Annie Truscott of Chastity Belt under their Routine moniker titled And Other Things.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.