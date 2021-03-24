News

Bachelor (Jay Som’s Melina Duterte + Palehound’s Ellen Kempner) Announce Album, Share New Song Doomin’ Sun Due Out May 28 via Polyvinyl; Watch the Video for New Single “Stay in the Car”

Photography by Tonje Thilesen



Bachelor (a duo between Melina Duterte of Jay Som and Ellen Kempner of Palehound) have announced their debut album, Doomin’ Sun, and shared a new song from it, “Stay in the Car,” via a video for the single. Doomin’ Sun is due out May 28 via Polyvinyl. Haoyan of America directed and edited the “Stay in the Car” video. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Doomin’ Sun includes “Anything at All,” Bachelor’s debut single, which was shared in February and made our Songs of the Week list.

Kempner had this to say about Stay in the Car” in a press release: “I wrote the lyrics to ‘Stay In the Car’ back in December of 2019 when I was in Florida for my partner’s top surgery. I had run out one afternoon, post op, while he was healing to grab lunch for us and as I was gathering my stuff in the parking lot, a big car pulled up and this absolutely beautiful woman got out. She was dressed all in red, dripping with jewelry and had the most wild fiery mane I’d ever seen. She was yelling at the man behind the wheel asking him what he wanted from the store and I wished I was that man. I wanted to be a part of her life, her best friend, her driver, whatever she wanted me to be. I was completely mesmerized.”

Duterte adds: “We wanted this song to be a visceral listening experience, inspired by The Pixies and The Breeders. For the music video, we worked on a two-day shoot with Haoyan of America in Poughkeepsie in extremely cold weather. We all collaborated on the idea that our friendship should be portrayed in a fun and stylish way. Haoyan captured that energy in his own unique and creative lens through his collection of 80s/90s/00s props and toys, CGI, and anything car-themed.”

The album was written and recorded over the course of two weeks in January 2020 in Topanga, CA. It also features Big Thief’s Buck Meek and James Krivchenia and Annie Truscott of Chastity Belt (who is Duterte’s partner and also in the side-project Routine with her).

In February, Kempner shared a new single, “How Long.” Last November, Duterte released an EP with the aforementioned Annie Truscott of Chastity Belt under their Routine moniker titled And Other Things.

Doomin’ Sun Tracklist:

1. Back of My Hand

2. Sand Angel

3. Stay in the Car

4. Went Out Without You

5. Spin Out

6. Anything at All

7. Moon

8. Sick of Spiraling

9. Aurora

10. Doomin’ Sun

