Bachelor (Jay Som’s Melina Duterte + Palehound’s Ellen Kempner) Share New Song “Sick of Spiraling” Doomin’ Sun Due Out May 28 via Polyvinyl

Photography by Tonje Thilesen



Bachelor (a duo between Melina Duterte of Jay Som and Ellen Kempner of Palehound) are releasing their debut album, Doomin’ Sun, on May 28 via Polyvinyl. Now they have shared a new song from it, the relaxed “Sick of Spiraling.” Listen below.

The band collectively had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Sick of Spiraling’ is one of the last songs we wrote and recorded together in Topanga. Both of us initially tried to play drums on the song but the groove wasn’t right so we enlisted help from James Krivchenia. He came over for a day and drummed on a few songs on the record, he really brought this song to life with his unique style. Ellen had the riff in her voice memos for a while, and had originally imagined it as a slow kinda melancholic song. Once we got together and listened back to the riff we heard it a whole new way as an upbeat driving song. After that Ellen wrote lyrics inspired by driving on tour and the rush and anxiety of being completely untethered and unprotected on the open road.”

Doomin’ Sun includes “Anything at All,” Bachelor’s debut single, which was shared in February and made our Songs of the Week list. When the album was announced they shared its second single, “Stay in the Car,” via a video for the song (which was also one of our Songs of the Week).

The album was written and recorded over the course of two weeks in January 2020 in Topanga, CA. It also features Big Thief’s Buck Meek and James Krivchenia and Annie Truscott of Chastity Belt (who is Duterte’s partner and also in the side-project Routine with her).

In February, Kempner shared a new single, “How Long.” Last November, Duterte released an EP with the aforementioned Annie Truscott of Chastity Belt under their Routine moniker titled And Other Things.

Bachelor Tour Dates with Lucy Dacus:

September 13, 2021 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom

September 14, 2021 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

September 15, 2021 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

September 17, 2021 - Dallas, TX @ Trees

September 18, 2021 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall- Downstairs

September 19, 2021 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

September 20, 2021 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

September 22, 2021 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

September 24, 2021 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

September 27, 2021 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

