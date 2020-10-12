News

Back To The Futurama Legendary post-punk festival returns after nearly 40 years





Heralded as one of the first showcase festivals of its kind, legendary post-punk event Futurama is back!

Originally held over two days at Leeds Queens Hall in September 1979, Futurama ran for four more years before ceasing in 1983, then briefly returning for a one-off event in 1986. Initially the brainchild of Leeds based promoter John Keenan, Futurama was the first alternative indoor festival in Britain that featu, red just about every influential act from post-punk's back pages. Indeed, the festival's roll call of past performers reads like a glorious "who's who" of alternative and independent music, with the likes of Joy Division, New Order, U2, The Smiths, Echo & The Bunnymen, The Fall, Soft Cell and Simple Minds being just some of those that graced its stage during Futurama's heyday.

So it gives us great pleasure (and also something to look forward to in these dark times) to announce the festival is set to return next year. Scheduled to take place over the weekend of 3rd and 4th April 2021, Futurama has relocated to Liverpool. Spread across three venues - Invisible Wind Factory, Make Arts Centre and Ten Streets Social, next year's event will feature four stages as detailed below.

Invisible Wind Factory Main Stage: Headline acts and supports

Substation Downstairs in IWF: Electronic, synth and experimental noise

Make Arts Centre: Some of the best new and vintage post punk bands on the circuit

Ten Street Social: The AF Gang hosts the up and coming stage plus DJ sets

Among the first names to be announced for its return are Peter Hook & The Light, who will be bringing Futurama full circle by confirming they'll play the same set Joy Division played at the inaugural event in 1979.

"Futurama was one the first festival experiences I ever had," remembers bassist Peter Hook. "John Keenan the promoter became a lifelong friend. He was one of the first legends. The gig was the first time I'd ever seen caravans used as dressing rooms indoors, but it had a great atmosphere. It really put Joy Division on the map and the groups on the bill were very well matched to the audience. There weren't many indoor festivals prior to Futurama so it was quite ground-breaking for the genre in the north. Funnily enough it gets talked about a lot even now. John became a legend and, in many ways, so has the festival. Let's hope we can capture that wonderful atmosphere again."

Also returing to Futurama are Kirk Brandon's Theatre Of Hate who will be celebrating their 40th anniversary of playing the third edition in 1981.

Other acts confirmed to appear include Warmduscher, The Chameleons, The Blinders, The Lovely Eggs, Spizz Energi, Imperial Wax, Just Mustard, Membranes, Evil Blizzard, Sink Ya Teeth, John, Heavy Lungs, We Are Not Devo, DSM IV, Bob Vylan, Billy NoMates, Witch Fever, Tokky Horror, Pozi, Crows, St Agnes, LibraLibra, Courting, Crawlers and Joe & Shitboys, with many more to be announced.

Tickets are Early Bird £80 for the weekend from See Tickets HERE:

£20 deposit scheme and four payments scheme in place

For more info head to: futuramafestival.com