Bad Bad Hats Share New Holiday Track, “Sally Sweet Tooth”

This fall, Minneapolis-based indie rock trio Bad Bad Hats shared their third album Walkman and now the band are back to spread some holiday cheer. Today the band have shared a new holiday single, “Sally Sweet Tooth,” out now via Don Giovanni Records.

With “Sally Sweet Tooth” the band pen a spikey power pop holiday sing-along, adding their own new inclusion into the roster of Christmas music figures. As the band explains over upbeat power chords, the titular Sally Sweet Tooth isn’t looking for money or toys, only cookies. It’s a simple but fun concept, one the band completely sells with an earworm chorus and sharp guitar solo (which subtly interpolates bits of “Jingle Bells.”)

The band says of the song, “We initially wrote ‘Sally Sweet Tooth’ a year ago for our Patreon page. Every month we write an original song based around a musical theme. And December’s theme was ‘Christmas song’, of course. I was listening to all the holiday classics to get inspired and I was struck by how many great characters there are in the Christmas canon: Rudolph, Frosty, a run-over Grandma. So I wanted to add a new character to the mix. She’s a little sweet, she’s a little sassy. She’s Sally Sweet Tooth. And you’d be wise to give her your cookies.

Check out the song below.

