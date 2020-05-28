 Bad Moves Share Video for New Song “Cape Henlopen” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Thursday, May 28th, 2020  
Bad Moves Share Video for New Song “Cape Henlopen”

Untenable Due Out June 26 Via Don Giovanni

May 28, 2020 By Lily Guthrie
Bad Moves have shared “Cape Henlopen,” the third single off their upcoming album Untenable. “Cape Henlopen” is accompanied by a music video directed by Christopher Good that is strung together by a series of individual exterior shots, which complements the expedited energy of the invigorating tune. Watch the “Cape Henlopen” video below.

The full-length was recorded at Headrooom Studio in Philadelphia with help from Hop Along guitarist Joe Reinhart as a producer, and it’s set for release on June 26 via Don Giovanni. “Cape Henlopen” follows up “Party With the Kids Who Wanna Party With You” and “End of Time,” which also preview this summer’s LP. 

The band had this to say about the song in a press release: “Can we see ourselves without seeing how we’re perceived by others? Identity is so personal, yet so often shaped by expectations and assumptions outside of our control. ‘Cape Henlopen’ is about a moment of escape from those external forces: freedom from a gendered gaze, from a system that imposes binary ideals and demands certainty about who we are, leaving just a feeling of bliss on a deserted beach in Delaware.”

There are no comments for this entry yet.

