Bad Moves Share Video for New Song “End of Time”

Are Bad Moves clairvoyant? Recorded last year at Philadelphia’s Headroom Studios with Joe Reinhart (Hop Along), power-pop outfit Bad Moves have shared their new song, “End of Time,” via a video for the track. Featuring lyrics like “We’re still having a good time/maybe this will end up fine/or maybe it's the end of time,” one can only ask: How did they know? The song is taken from their upcoming album Untenable, due out June 26 via Don Giovanni.

Regardless of when they recorded it, Bad Moves believes the song is more necessary than ever.

In a press release the band collectively had this to say about the song: “Even in a time of constant and unending crisis, you still must power through with your life. Take distraction and cheer where you can find it, even if you have the unshakable sense that ‘maybe it’s the end of time.’”

The music video, produced by Carolyn Haynes, was created entirely from home. With a split screen showing the band members jamming out adjacently from a hodgepodge of clips: cars driving, film scenes, kids playing outside—it’s all over the map; but it’s quite fun.

The song itself is a surprising cocktail of delight and optimism, something that seems highly unlikely while gearing up for complete annihilation. There are lyrics about the arbitrary, even mundane moments of everyday life (e.g. not getting a clue from the crossword) mixed with touches of anxiety. But, with sunny riffs, Beach Boy-esque “woo’s” and a powerful ending vamp, the “End of Time” doesn’t seem so bad after all.

Untenable as a whole is a direct address to the current state of our world. Which is exactly what the band was going for a year ago. They wanted a “slightly darker sound,” they admit. Yes, the world is unstable and flawed, Bad Moves tells us, but even within the chaos you can find happiness: you can change.

