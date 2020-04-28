News

BADBADNOTGOOD Share New Songs “Goodbye Blue” and “Glide (Goodbye Blue Pt. 2)” Double Single Release Includes Instrumental and Vocal Versions, Featuring Jonah Yano

Photography by Ivan Narez



BADBADNOTGOOD have dropped a double-single “Goodbye Blue” and “Glide (Goodbye Blue Pt. 2),” the first a vocal track featuring the band’s frequent collaborator Jonah Yano, and the second a complementary instrumental piece. Listen to both tracks below.

This release is BADBADNOTGOOD’s third joint effort with Yano since “Key to Love (Is Understanding)” and “nervous” in 2019. Since 2016, the young jazz players have worked with Little Dragon on their song “Tried,” released a Late Night Tales mix, and delivered their fourth studio album IV. Keep an eye out, because the band is anticipated to put out even more material soon.

Bassist Chester Hansen had this to say about BADBADNOTGOOD’s latest singles in a recent press release: “The end of 2018 was the beginning of the first long break from touring that we've had basically since we started as a band. It was a time of reflection and the opportunity for us to explore all sorts of things. ‘Goodbye Blue’ was one of the songs that came out of this. Eventually, we worked some of the melodies and feeling into a second instrumental which felt like it stood on its own, but was definitely a companion piece. We hope that everyone enjoys these two songs and they offer some peace in these troubled times.”

